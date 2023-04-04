Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 1,648 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Fagan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 160,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 14,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,862,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,681,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.32%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 77.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPW. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

