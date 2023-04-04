Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 8,464 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Fagan Associates Inc. reduced its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,464 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,615,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,123. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.56. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $30.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.127 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

