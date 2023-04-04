FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,416 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,796,508,000 after acquiring an additional 220,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after buying an additional 469,345 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,060,573,000 after buying an additional 445,125 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in FedEx by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $244,319,000 after buying an additional 136,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $297,196,000 after buying an additional 54,901 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.96.

NYSE FDX traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $225.39. 713,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,788. The company has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.25 and a 200 day moving average of $182.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

