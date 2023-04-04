Filo Mining (FIL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Filo Mining (CVE: FIL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/30/2023 – Filo Mining was given a new C$38.00 price target on by analysts at CIBC. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/21/2023 – Filo Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2023 – Filo Mining was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/21/2023 – Filo Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$31.00.

3/20/2023 – Filo Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.50 to C$29.00.

2/7/2023 – Filo Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$30.00 to C$31.50.

Shares of Filo Mining stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.97. 191,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,999. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.60 and a 1-year high of C$11.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80.

In other Filo Mining news, Director Wojtek Alexander Wodzicki sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.34, for a total value of C$139,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 779,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,746,195. In other news, Director Wojtek Alexander Wodzicki sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.34, for a total transaction of C$139,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 779,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,746,195. Also, Director James Andrew Beck sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.15, for a total value of C$1,209,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,500 shares of company stock worth $1,953,270.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

