Financial Analysis: QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) versus Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ)

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ – Get Rating) and QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.0% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of QuidelOrtho shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of QuidelOrtho shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Lucira Health alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lucira Health and QuidelOrtho’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $93.06 million 0.09 -$64.83 million ($3.58) -0.06 QuidelOrtho $3.27 billion 1.81 $548.70 million $12.40 7.16

Profitability

QuidelOrtho has higher revenue and earnings than Lucira Health. Lucira Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuidelOrtho, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Lucira Health and QuidelOrtho’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health -67.54% -13.55% -8.47% QuidelOrtho 16.80% 20.45% 11.86%

Volatility & Risk

Lucira Health has a beta of 3.38, indicating that its share price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuidelOrtho has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lucira Health and QuidelOrtho, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 0 0 0 0 N/A QuidelOrtho 0 2 2 1 2.80

QuidelOrtho has a consensus price target of $123.83, suggesting a potential upside of 39.39%. Given QuidelOrtho’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QuidelOrtho is more favorable than Lucira Health.

Summary

QuidelOrtho beats Lucira Health on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucira Health

(Get Rating)

Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California.

About QuidelOrtho

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.