FinDec Wealth Services Inc. Takes $426,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,439.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $44,812.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,439.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of META stock opened at $213.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $552.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

