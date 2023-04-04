First Merchants Corp Boosts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 1.1% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank increased its stake in Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.92. 1,090,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,289. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.04 and its 200 day moving average is $273.93. The stock has a market cap of $181.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

