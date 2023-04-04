First Merchants Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.4 %

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 129,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $10,291,432.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,982,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,158,297.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.34. 13,789,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,856,072. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.44 and a 200 day moving average of $75.25. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $90.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.