First Merchants Corp Buys 1,542 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp owned about 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1,830.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 66,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 63,522 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 27,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 13,381 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 31,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JNK stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.11. 8,394,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,878,372. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.99. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $102.78.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

