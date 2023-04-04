First Merchants Corp Buys 18,181 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,181 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after buying an additional 3,443,946 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,964,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,480,000 after buying an additional 2,758,668 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Truist Financial by 585.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after buying an additional 2,316,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 12,790.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,959,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,306,000 after buying an additional 1,944,052 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 419.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,736,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,160 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.51. 9,212,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,169,371. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average is $43.86. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stephens lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.42.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

