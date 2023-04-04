First Merchants Corp Cuts Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,475 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Merchants Corp owned about 0.22% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $16,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.55. The company had a trading volume of 239,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,273. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.68.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

