First Merchants Corp Has $4.48 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.35.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT traded down $11.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $218.27. 2,200,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,987. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.57 and a 200-day moving average of $225.53.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

