First Merchants Corp Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $90.13. 600,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,399. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $102.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.20 and a 200-day moving average of $86.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

