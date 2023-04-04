First Merchants Corp Raises Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of HRL stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.75. 1,973,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.02. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In related news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

