First Merchants Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Merchants Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Honeywell International by 98.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.60 on Tuesday, reaching $190.68. 919,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,946. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.42. The stock has a market cap of $127.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

