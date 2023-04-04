Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Reduced by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Fiserv by 7.2% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

FISV stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.42. 925,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,599,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,176,463.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,764,044 shares of company stock worth $180,072,098. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

