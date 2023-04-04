Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) is Cadinha & Co. LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,363 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 232,297 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 6.4% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $28,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.75. 6,354,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,810,796. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.55. The firm has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

