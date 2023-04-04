FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Trading Up 0.5%

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 106.60 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 106.50 ($1.32). Approximately 162,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 441,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106 ($1.32).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.24) target price on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

The company has a market cap of £265.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,130.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 127.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 148.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. FRP Advisory Group’s payout ratio is 8,000.00%.

In related news, insider David Adams purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £118,000 ($146,547.44). In other news, insider Gavin Jones purchased 68,181 shares of FRP Advisory Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £74,999.10 ($93,143.44). Also, insider David Adams purchased 100,000 shares of FRP Advisory Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £118,000 ($146,547.44). Company insiders own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

