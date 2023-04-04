Function X (FX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $202,115.28

Function X (FX) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Function X has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Function X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000695 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $80.01 million and $202,115.28 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
About Function X
Function X’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official website is functionx.io.
Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”
Buying and Selling Function X
