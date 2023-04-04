Fundamental Research Analysts Give Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) a C$0.23 Price Target

Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI – Get Rating) received a C$0.23 target price from analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 155.56% from the company’s previous close.

Sirios Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SOI stock remained flat at C$0.09 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 258,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,729. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. Sirios Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.59, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of C$24.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Sirios Resources alerts:

About Sirios Resources

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Sirios Resources Inc explores for and evaluates mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three blocks of non-contiguous claims comprising 225 claims covering an area of 118 square kilometers in Quebec.

Receive News & Ratings for Sirios Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirios Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.