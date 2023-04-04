Fundamental Research Analysts Give Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) a C$0.23 Price Target

Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI – Get Rating) received a C$0.23 target price from analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 155.56% from the company’s previous close.
Sirios Resources Stock Performance
Shares of SOI stock remained flat at C$0.09 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 258,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,729. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. Sirios Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.59, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of C$24.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.34.
About Sirios Resources
Featured Stories
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
- MSC Industrial Supply Co.: High Yield, Value And Growth In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Sirios Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirios Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.