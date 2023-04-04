goeasy (TSE:GSY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Veritas Investment Research

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Veritas Investment Research in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GSY. CIBC decreased their price objective on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, goeasy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$148.00.
goeasy Trading Down 2.2 %
GSY traded down C$2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$94.25. The stock had a trading volume of 31,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,076. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$118.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$114.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$88.43 and a 52 week high of C$144.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 37.15.
Insider Activity at goeasy
In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total value of C$49,824.25. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About goeasy
goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.
Recommended Stories
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
- MSC Industrial Supply Co.: High Yield, Value And Growth In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.