goeasy (TSE:GSY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Veritas Investment Research

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Veritas Investment Research in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GSY. CIBC decreased their price objective on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, goeasy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$148.00.

goeasy Trading Down 2.2 %

GSY traded down C$2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$94.25. The stock had a trading volume of 31,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,076. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$118.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$114.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$88.43 and a 52 week high of C$144.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 37.15.

Insider Activity at goeasy

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$273.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.20 million. goeasy had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 16.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that goeasy will post 12.7929688 EPS for the current year.

In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total value of C$49,824.25. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

