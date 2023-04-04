Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Trading 0.5% Higher

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.98 and last traded at C$1.96. 25,599 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 32,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.95.

Goldmoney Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$145.16 million, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of -0.68.

Goldmoney (TSE:XAU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$61.00 million for the quarter. Goldmoney had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 1.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Goldmoney

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal financial service and technology company worldwide. It is involved in the custody and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and coin retailing and lending. The company also acts as dealer in the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers through SchiffGold.com.

