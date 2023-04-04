Goldsource Mines (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Trading Up 6.7%

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Get Rating) was up 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 7,920 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 11,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Goldsource Mines Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.

About Goldsource Mines

Goldsource Mines, Inc is an advanced staged exploration company, which focuses on Eagle Mountain Gold Project. Its objective is to increase saprolite resources . The company was founded on December 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

