Goldsource Mines (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Trading Up 6.7%

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Get Rating) was up 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 7,920 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 11,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.
Goldsource Mines Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.
About Goldsource Mines
Goldsource Mines, Inc is an advanced staged exploration company, which focuses on Eagle Mountain Gold Project. Its objective is to increase saprolite resources . The company was founded on December 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goldsource Mines (GXSFF)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Goldsource Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldsource Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.