Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,030,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the February 28th total of 101,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Grab by 50.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,128,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Grab by 12.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,537,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530,705 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Grab in the third quarter worth $75,588,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Grab by 37.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,248,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Grab by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,097,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,841,000 after purchasing an additional 145,174 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.60 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.92.

Grab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Grab has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Grab had a negative net margin of 117.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.39 million. Grab’s quarterly revenue was up 311.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Grab will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grab

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.