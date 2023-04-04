Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.00

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 306394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Gray Television from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gray Television has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television Trading Down 5.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $748.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.15. Gray Television had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is presently 7.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Television

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 329,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 160,929 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 119,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 89,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.