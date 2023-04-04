Greenleaf Trust Buys 1,994 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 44,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its stake in Amphenol by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Amphenol by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $81.22 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $82.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

