Greenleaf Trust Cuts Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,389 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,493 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,029,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,614,000 after purchasing an additional 69,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,069,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,881,000 after purchasing an additional 424,005 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,473,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE SMFG opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.