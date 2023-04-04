Greenleaf Trust Has $2.05 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,455 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $87.24 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

