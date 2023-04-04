Greenleaf Trust Lowers Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,389 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 72,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.32.

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.