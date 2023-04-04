Greenleaf Trust Purchases 339 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Omnicom Group by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,760,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,137,000 after purchasing an additional 972,172 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Omnicom Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,505,000 after purchasing an additional 662,851 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,646,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,758,000 after purchasing an additional 480,191 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,398,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $95.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.22. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

