Greenleaf Trust Purchases 3,860 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $142.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

