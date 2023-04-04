Greenleaf Trust Sells 627 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,200,463,000 after purchasing an additional 275,168 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,028,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,192,000 after purchasing an additional 49,793 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Allstate by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,897,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,253,000 after buying an additional 22,466 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Allstate by 384.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,094,000 after buying an additional 2,148,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 41.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,333,000 after buying an additional 759,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $114.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.83 and a 200-day moving average of $128.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of -21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $103.20 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.85.

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

