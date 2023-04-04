Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $90.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.60. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $102.71.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.