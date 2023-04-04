Grimes & Company Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 790,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 374,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 256,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 28,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 20,032 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SCHE stock opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.98. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.