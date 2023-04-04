Grimes & Company Inc. Has $496,000 Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED stock opened at $95.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.54.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Articles

