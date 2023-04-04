Grimes & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 733.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,243,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 499.7% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $250.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.51. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $213.73 and a 12 month high of $312.25.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

