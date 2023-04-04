Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 116 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $187.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.65. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $157.57 and a 52-week high of $211.30.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

