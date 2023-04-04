Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 67 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $168.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.97 and a 200-day moving average of $170.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $124.85 and a 1-year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.20.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.