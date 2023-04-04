Grin 1-Day Volume Reaches $867,558.05 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0718 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $867,558.05 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,518.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.73 or 0.00328665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011923 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00074791 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.40 or 0.00558943 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.82 or 0.00451704 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

