Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $34.81

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.81, but opened at $35.96. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $31.91, with a volume of 6,905 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Simec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Grupo Simec Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.89.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec ( NYSE:SIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $564.09 million during the quarter.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

