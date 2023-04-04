GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Rating Reiterated by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their hold rating on shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

GT Biopharma Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GTBP opened at $0.55 on Friday. GT Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTBP. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GT Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,003,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $730,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in GT Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in GT Biopharma by 18,317.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in GT Biopharma by 587.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 68,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 58,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

