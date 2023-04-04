Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

HAL has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

Halliburton Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $33.23. The stock had a trading volume of 13,209,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,672,428. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.11.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $182,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,468,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,468,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,733 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Stories

