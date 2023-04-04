Hallmark Financial Services (HALL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th.
Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HALL opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.23. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hallmark Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of Hallmark Financial Services
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.
