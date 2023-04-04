Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) PT Raised to GBX 25

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNFGet Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 18 ($0.22) to GBX 25 ($0.31) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

HMSNF stock remained flat at $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday. Hammerson has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

