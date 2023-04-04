Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 59,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,493,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:NOC opened at $469.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $458.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $430.93 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

