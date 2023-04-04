Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,068 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 56,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,852 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $105.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.38 and its 200 day moving average is $102.89. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $130.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

