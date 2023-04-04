Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,760 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 47,141,587 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,724 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,445,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after acquiring an additional 334,025 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 72.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 757,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after buying an additional 316,928 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $90.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $102.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.60.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

