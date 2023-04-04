Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.90

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.90 and last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 21740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hanmi Financial Trading Down 3.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 277.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

