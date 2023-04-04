Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 228,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,230 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 33,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HASI traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.00. 77,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,751. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 18.57 and a current ratio of 18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 60.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 343.49%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Susan D. Nickey purchased 2,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $47,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,637.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $49,921.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 549,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,153,464.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan D. Nickey purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $47,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,637.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $170,101 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

See Also

