Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Shares Gap Down to $32.00

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.00, but opened at $31.19. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $31.19, with a volume of 241 shares trading hands.
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $503.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.32.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $280.56 million during the quarter.
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
